Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock remained flat at $$0.83 during trading hours on Friday. 16,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

