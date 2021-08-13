Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $395.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.91 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $372.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.59. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,611,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,032,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

