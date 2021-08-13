Ultragate Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ultragate has a market cap of $54,975.35 and approximately $135.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultragate has traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00026069 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001155 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,881,329 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

