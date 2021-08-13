Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UNBLF stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.52. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

