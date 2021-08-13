Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Update

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, an increase of 830.1% from the July 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of UNJCF remained flat at $$0.84 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,833. Unicaja Banco has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84.

About Unicaja Banco

Unicaja Banco, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, companies, and freelancers in Spain and internationally. It offers savings, young, treasure notepad, teen, and basic payment accounts; loyalty, young, master, motor, and home loans; mortgages; deposit products, broker services, savings insurance, pension plans, and investment funds; and life, home, car, accident, agricultural, and health insurance, as well as SME and commerce damage, and civil liability insurance products.

