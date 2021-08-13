UNICORN Token 1-Day Volume Tops $92.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $39,661.84 and $92.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.