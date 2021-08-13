Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $57.26 million and $13.50 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $13.14 or 0.00027493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00286007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00035498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,359,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

