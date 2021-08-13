UniLend (UFT) Trading 39.5% Higher This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $39.59 million and $14.62 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002674 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

