UniMex Network Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $69,611.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00145319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00153163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,358.44 or 0.99979950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00869707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,986,618 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars.

