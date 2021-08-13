UniMex Network (UMX) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $5.81 million and $56,621.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00154671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.58 or 1.00098251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.55 or 0.00862288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,025,973 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

