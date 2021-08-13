Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

UNP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

