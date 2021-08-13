United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 109,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.24 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

