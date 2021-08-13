United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend by 89.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.22. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.