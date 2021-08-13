United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
United Community Banks has increased its dividend by 89.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
UCBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.22. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.
About United Community Banks
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
