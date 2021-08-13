United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $10.93

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $10.40. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 50,513 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 52.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.