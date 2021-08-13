United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of United Natural Foods worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE:UNFI opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,514 shares of company stock worth $6,981,635. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.