United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,042 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 221,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 26.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock traded down $8.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.03. 5,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,882. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.