Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 12,742 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:U traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,849,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,070. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.09.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 231.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 162.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

