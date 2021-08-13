Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) & James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Critical Analysis

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Universal Insurance pays out -71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. James River Group pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and James River Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Universal Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 2.44% -5.30% -1.25% James River Group -10.26% -5.04% -0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Insurance and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 James River Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.76%. James River Group has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.12%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Insurance and James River Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.07 billion 0.41 $19.10 million ($0.90) -15.77 James River Group $668.69 million 2.16 $4.82 million $2.71 14.28

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The company was founded by Bradley I. Meier on November 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on s workers’ compensation insurance coverage as well as specialty admitted fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment deals with commercial liability and non-catastrophe property reinsurance to U.S. insurance companies and to the Company’s U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of management and treasury activities of James River Group, James River UK, and JRG Holdings as well as interest expense associated with senior debt and Junior Subordinated Debt, and investment income from investments classified as other invested assets. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

