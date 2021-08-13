UnMarshal Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $1.76 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00140343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.49 or 0.99887984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00852989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

