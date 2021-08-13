Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 444.8% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,021,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Unrivaled Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Unrivaled Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

