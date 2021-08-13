UNUS SED LEO (LEO) One Day Volume Tops $2.22 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00006253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.84 billion and $2.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00380019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

