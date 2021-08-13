uPlexa Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 9% lower against the dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $681,017.37 and $493.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

