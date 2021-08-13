Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.13

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.13 and last traded at $194.97, with a volume of 118920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Get Upstart alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.