Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.13

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.13 and last traded at $194.97, with a volume of 118920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.12.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
