Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,053,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 329,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.95 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.