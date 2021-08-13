Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Trading Down 4.1%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. 377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Ushio Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UHOIF)

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

