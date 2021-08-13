Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Usio updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.40. 6,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $135.30 million, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Get Usio alerts:

In other news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,495 shares of company stock worth $378,306 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.