Utrust Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 91.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $275.58 million and approximately $501.76 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 102.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00889088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00105016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

