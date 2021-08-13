Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 26,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,484. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

