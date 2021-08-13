Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stephens

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTZ. lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

