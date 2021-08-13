V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Tops $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.45 or 0.00894990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00114861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043499 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

