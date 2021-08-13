Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,325. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

VACC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.