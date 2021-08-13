Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

