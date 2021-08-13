Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,668 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.24. 50,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,005. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.79.

