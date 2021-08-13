Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,451 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.88. 34,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $63.82.

