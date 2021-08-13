Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,343 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 74,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,981. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

