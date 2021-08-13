Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,945 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 66.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 106.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 3.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.05. 24,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

