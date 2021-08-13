Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,798,000 after buying an additional 337,774 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,733. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

