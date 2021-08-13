Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 2.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.64. 15,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $134.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

