Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 395,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter.

IWL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $106.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

