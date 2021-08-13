Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Invests $2.62 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.40. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,669. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

