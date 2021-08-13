Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000.

PGX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 56,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,647. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

