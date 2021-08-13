Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.65. 64,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

