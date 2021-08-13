Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,769 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.76. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,419. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72.

