Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TC Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 26.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $47.78. 35,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

