Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.79. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

