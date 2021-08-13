Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after acquiring an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.94.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.46. 6,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,410. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

