Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 835,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VLOUF remained flat at $$9.16 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

