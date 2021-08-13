Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $25.75

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $26.80. Valneva shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

VALN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valneva stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Valneva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

