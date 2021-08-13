Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.29 Per Share

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valneva in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valneva’s FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VALN opened at $25.75 on Friday. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valneva stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Valneva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

