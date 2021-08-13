Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,332,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,934,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,934,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,152,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,982,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

